Hi guys! We want to share a little bit of our story in Covid times with you.

We are Patricia (Brazilian) and Ian (German). We met in Dublin, Ireland in 2016 where we’ve been living and working. In 2018, we traveled on vacation to Madeira Island for the first time. We fell in love with the island so much that in 2019 we eloped here and decided that one day we would move here.

We were planning to move in late 2021 or early 2022 … And then Covid happened… We both lost our jobs in April and we would have to leave our apartment by August. We figured this was the life-changing moment and since we would have to start from scratch, we would do it where we were planning. Between May and July, we sold all our furniture, pack what we decided to keep, bought tickets and moved!

We arrived in Madeira on July 26th, we found an apartment to rent, settled down, and we are super happy. We decided to start a YouTube channel to promote this wonderful island and show you some off-the-beaten-track places.

