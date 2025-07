The wind is relentless at Madeira International Airport. This morning, the maximum wind gust in Santa Cruz was 72 km/h, which has already caused six flights to divert.

In fact, as DIÁRIO had already reported, Madeira Airports had already warned passengers about adverse weather conditions until July 7th.

At the moment a few flights have managed land.

From Diário Notícias

