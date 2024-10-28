MSC Poesia is in Funchal and is carrying out a partial turnaround

The MSC Poesia has just arrived at the Port of Funchal for a 7-hour stopover and a turnaround involving 313 disembarkations and 304 embarkations, reveals APRAM.

According to APRAM, “the ship comes from Tenerife, with 2,615 passengers and 931 crew members, and ends today, in Funchal, the 11-night cruise that began on October 17th in this same port”.

He spends 7 hours in Madeira and at 10 pm he continues his journey to Malaga, in the South of Spain.

According to APRAM, “the ship begins a new 11-night cruise today from the Port of Funchal, with the same itinerary as before, Malaga, Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​Casablanca, Tenerife and Funchal, ending on 8 November”.

From Diário Notícias

