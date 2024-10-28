PSP identifies tourist who caused disturbances on Rua Dr. Fernão Ornelas

A tourist who caused disturbances a few moments ago on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, in Funchal, was identified by the Public Security Police.

According to witnesses, the man displayed altered behavior and threw a bottle of water at a car that was going down Rua do Ribeirinho.

Three patrol cars arrived at the scene, and the officers identified the individual.

Apparently, this is the same tourist who was filmed at Madeira Airport headbutting

a traffic sign.

Video shows an altered man near Madeira Airport A video of an upset man, apparently a tourist, near Madeira Airport, is circulating on social media and is the target of several derogatory comments.

This morning, the same individual crossed in front of another vehicle, provoking the driver.

From Diário Notícias

