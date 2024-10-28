Wind continues to affect movement at Madeira airport

According to information provided by ANA, the arrival of Easyjet from Lisbon, which was scheduled to land at 08:50, and another of Ryanair from Porto, which was due to arrive in Madeira at 10:30, were cancelled.

Looking at the airport website easyjet gatwick 17.50, has cancelled its flight late afternoon, along with a flight from France.

The wind is affecting movement at Madeira International Airport today, with two landings cancelled and eight aircraft diverting to other destinations, according to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website.

The wind also prevented eight aircraft from taking to the runway at Madeira airport since around 10:00, namely a TAP plane from Lisbon, two from Easyjet from Bristol and London, one from AirBaltic from Riga, one from British Airways from London, one from Smartwings from Lins and another from Sunclass from Copenhagen.

Between 12:00 and 12:53 only three planes managed to land on Madeira Island.

The weather situation also affects the scheduled departures of flights that have not yet managed to land.

The north and south coasts and the mountainous regions of Madeira Island are under yellow warning until 6 pm due to the forecast of strong winds, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

Strong northeast winds are expected for the north and south coasts, with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the far east and up to 95 km/h in mountainous regions.

The yellow warning, the least serious on a scale of three, is issued by the institute when there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the meteorological situation.

