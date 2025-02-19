“Money wasted on useless projects would solve the housing crisis”, says Raquel Coelho

The Força Madeira coalition, made up of the PTP, MPT and RIR, warned today that “the 154 million that were spent on the Lugar de Baixo Marina and the Fábrica das Algas would be enough to build 37 buildings similar to the one recently built by the Funchal City Council in Nazaré”.

The spokesperson for today’s party initiative did the math and stressed that the money “squandered” on the aforementioned works “would be enough to solve the problem of 1,221 families looking for housing”.

“It is shocking that so much money has been spent uselessly, on the PSD’s megalomania, while thousands of people have no place to live,” lamented Raquel Coelho.

The candidate also argued that it is important to do these calculations “so that the population understands that the PSD’s poor governance has a direct impact on the loss of people’s quality of life”.

The money spent, she stressed, “would resolve the housing crisis”.

From Diário Notícias

