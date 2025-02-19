Lobo Marinho resumed trips half an hour late

The Lobo Marinho ship resumed its trips between Funchal and Porto Santo today, after a six-week stop for maintenance. However, the return to operations was marked by a half-hour delay in the departure from Funchal towards the golden island this morning.

Thanks to Petra Neumann for thus photo od the ferry returning to Funchal yesterday.

When asked about the cause of the delay, Porto Santo Line (PSL) clarified that “these were just normal delays at the start of operations”, and that the resumption process involves some adjustments so that the trip could continue without further incidents.

From Jornal Madeira

