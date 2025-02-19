Dengue fever cases detected in a house in Funchal

The cases of Dengue detected in aedes aegypti mosquitoes and in two people in the Autonomous Region of Madeira appeared in a residential area, namely in a house located in the city of Funchal, revealed this Wednesday, February 19, the Regional Director of Health, Bruna Gouveia.

Speaking to the media, the official warned that the Aedes aegypti mosquito “likes to be around homes, where there are people”, calling for its combat by eliminating mosquito breeding sites, small collections of water.

According to the Regional Health Director, the cases date back to January 2025.

The cases “do not now pose a risk, since the viremia phase has passed, the phase in which it was possible, if the person was bitten, to transmit the virus to mosquitoes,” she reassured.

The official also indicated that “an increase in surveillance and control measures” was carried out, with no further cases of Dengue having been identified in mosquitoes captured since 27 January 2025 in the 233 traps existing throughout the Region.

From Diário Notícias