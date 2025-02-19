Bulk carrier from Brazil to Ireland remains at anchor

The cargo ship ‘Skiathos’ is currently being towed to anchorage off the bay of Funchal, where it will remain for at least a few hours this Wednesday, and is due to depart at 1 pm.

According to APRAM, the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier was scheduled to arrive at 6:00 am, but was recently seen moving with two tugboats at the bow and stern.

An apparent technical stop for a ship that has just crossed the Atlantic, but coming from the Port of Rio Trombeta, one of the tributaries of the immense Amazon River, from where it departed on February 5th.

After Funchal, it will head towards Ireland, more precisely to the Port of Aughinish Island, also a river in the Republic of Ireland, where it should arrive on the 23rd.

The ‘Skiathos’ is 229 meters long and 32.26 meters wide, having been built in 2011, at the time named ‘Lan Hai Yang Guang’, with a Chinese flag.

Of the ‘Panamax Bulk Carrier’ category (built to ‘fit’ the dimensions of the Panama Canal passage), the ship was built

at the Wujiazui shipyards in Nanjing, China, and is being operated by Delos Navigation Ltd., an Athenian company, Greece.

Like this: Like Loading...