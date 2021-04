This Monday, Madeira registered 16 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This is a case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region and 15 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

There is also an indication of 26 recovered cases, and the Region currently has 264 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 246 are locally transmitted.