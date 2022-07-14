Praia Formosa parking lot reopens at end of this month

The Funchal City Council (CMF) approved today, with the favorable votes of the ‘Funchal Semper à Frente’ coalition (PSD/CDS) and the abstention of the ‘Confiança’ coalition, the proposal for the exploitation of the Praia Formosa car park that It had been closed for six years.

After the weekly meeting that took place this Thursday morning, the president of the CMF, Pedro Calado, announced that the municipality managed to “dialogue” with the owners of the private land to reach an agreement, which did not happen in the past with the former executive of the CMF. ‘Confidence’ coalition that “failed to start negotiations to allow its use”.

“We committed during the campaign to have this dialogue with the owners, we reached an understanding and until the end of July, the car park will be available to the entire population”, he stressed, confirming the news advanced by DIÁRIO.

The price charged for parking is the same as that adopted by FrenteMar Funchal. It’s 80 cents an hour and 5.5 euros maximum per day. However, park users can enjoy a one-hour discount if they consume it in one of the commercial spaces on the beach, responsible for operating the 80-space parking lot.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...