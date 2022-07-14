Free buses for those going to the Summer Opening

As a result of the partnership between the company Horas do Funchal (HF) and the organization of this year’s edition of Summer Opening, holders of the wristband to access the festival grounds will be able to travel free of charge on that partner’s buses two hours before the start of the concerts and until two hours after its closing.

This was announced by Horas do Funchal in a statement to the newsrooms.

To be able to benefit from this ‘free offer’, interested parties must only show the aforementioned bracelet to the driver of the bus in which they intend to travel. This is valid on all HF races, from 4 pm to the last part of the day, on the two weekends, 15th and 16th, and 22nd and 23rd of July, when the Summer Opening takes place.

In the same note sent to the media, the public transport company points out that “this free use of HF urban buses aims to promote the use of public transport to the detriment of the individual car, guaranteeing quality and safety for those who go to the festival in Santa Catarina Park, in Funchal”.

