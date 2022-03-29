Government launches tender for almost 12 million for controversial work in Laurissilva da Madeira

Information about the construction of the Caminho das Ginjas was published in JORAM (Official Journal of the Autonomous Region of Madeira), but the work faces strong opposition from numerous environmental associations.

The Regional Government decided to authorize the distribution of budgetary charges referring to the procedure by means of a limited tender for prior qualification for the contract ‘Construction of the Caminho das Ginjas – Paul da Serra’, in the total amount of 11,740,500 euros.

The ordinance was published on Monday night in the Official Journal of the Autonomous Region of Madeira and is signed by two regional secretariats: Finance and Agriculture and Rural Development.

From Diário Notícias

