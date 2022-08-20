THE COLLAPSE WILL HAVE HAPPENED DUE TO THE INFILTRATION OF IRRIGATION WATER IN A WALL

The collapse that this afternoon left three victims buried in Vitória originated from an infiltration that took place in a wall supporting the residence, Marco Lobato, regional operational commander of the Regional Civil Protection Service.

“Irrigation waters are supposed to have infiltrated a wall with a lot of earth, which caused the wall to give way”, he said, in statements to journalists present at the scene, adding that the collapse took place over a cave where the three people were, causing the death of one of them.

Regarding the health status of the two victims who were removed from the scene alive, they are “stable”, he added.

From Jornal Madeira

