The third victim who was buried following the collapse of a cave, which served as an annex to the kitchen of a house on the Caminho do Ribeiro da Ponte da Laranjeira, in the Vitória area, in Funchal, was found dead, a relative confirmed.

This is a woman, in her 70s, who, as DIÁRIO reported, is the mother of the other victim aged between 30 and 40 years old who was removed from the scene alive, and the wife of the man who is around 60 years old. years that he was also transported to the hospital.

From Diário Notícias

