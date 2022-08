The second victim of the collapse which happened earlier this afternoon, on the Caminho do Ribeiro da Ponte da Laranjeira (next to Estrada da Vitória), in Funchal, was rescued and transported to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

This is a man in his 60s.

The EMIR is accompanying the ambulance.

According to DIÁRIO, the three people who were buried after the collapse of a cave adjacent to the kitchen of a house in the Victória area, in Funchal, are father, mother and daughter.

From Diário Notícias

