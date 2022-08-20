Work is being done manually to avoid further collapse

“A regrettable accident”, declared the councilor responsible for Civil Protection at the Funchal City Council (CMF), Bruno Pereira, who is at the site of the collapse, which affected three people this afternoon, on the Caminho do Ribeiro da Ponte da Laranjeira (next to Estrada da Vitória), in Funchal.

One of the victims, a woman in her 40s, has already been removed alive and taken to Funchal Central Hospital.

“We are still helping and rescuing the remaining two”, which will be a man and a woman, added Bruno Pereira, explaining that “the work is being done manually, since in the area where the collapse occurred it is impossible to place machines due to the risk of a new collapse”.

The councilor of the CMF also asked for “some understanding” and guaranteed that the municipality will update the information according to developments on the ground.

Also accompanying the rescue is José Minas, commander of the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal.

Filipe Spínola and Rómulo Coelho, from the São Martinho Parish Council, are also at the scene providing support to family members of the victims who are upset.

The collapse also mobilized rescuers from the Portuguese Red Cross and Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, in addition to several vehicles from the Public Security Police (PSP).

From Diário Notícias

