Landslide in Funchal left 3 people buried

One of the three victims of the collapse that occurred this afternoon on the Caminho do Ribeiro da Ponte da Laranjeira (next to Estrada da Vitória), in Funchal, was removed alive from the scene of the accident. This is a woman, in her 40s, who was transported to Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

The collapse mobilized the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal, the Portuguese Red Cross and the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, in addition to several Public Security Police (PSP) vehicles, which are now trying to help the other two victims.

According to a source at the site, the landslide occurred due to the fall of the retaining wall of a private land.

