Cristiano Ronaldo is finalizing preparations in Turin to travel on his private jet bound for Madeira in order to visit his mother, Dolores Aveiro, who has been hospitalized since last Tuesday at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

Arrival is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The matriarch is expected to be discharged soon.

It is recalled that Cristiano Ronaldo was in Madeira on March 3, the day that Dolores Aveiro suffered an ischemic stroke.

He was accompanied by his companion Georgina Rodríguez and his eldest son, Cristianinho, but he returned to Italy that same night.