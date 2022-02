Polish ‘walker’ Krzysztof Bubel left Santa Cruz today to walk the Camino Real 23 barefoot and alone.

The Royal Paths are roads that cross Madeira that began to be built since the early days of the population of the archipelago.

The Caminho Real 23 is the longest, encircling the entire island along the coast, with a distance of approximately 180 km and an altitude that varies between 0 and 870 meters.

From Jornal Madeira

