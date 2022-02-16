One of the most cherished doormen at the Vespas Disco has died

One of the most cherished and respected doormen at the Vespas Disco has died. Francisco Freitas-or ‘Kiko’ as he was known- died this Wednesday, February 16th, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where he had been hospitalized since January.

The news was advanced by one of his best friends, DJ Ricardo Campos, with whom he shared many nights since the club of Madeiran nights was installed on Avenida Sá Carneiro.

The 53-year-old, father of two daughters, worked at Vespas until December 2021 and only missed New Year’s Eve after contracting Covid-19.

In recent years, the ‘Vespas’ had already lost two of their biggest references. First, Abreu Justino died – in December 2018 – a man who was considered by many as the ‘right arm’ of businessman Emanuel Rebelo, well known in Madeira’s nightlife, especially among those who frequent and frequented that nightclub. Later – in November 2019 – the bartender ‘Becas’ ‘departed’.

Businessman Dário Silva, from Grupo Café do Teatro, remembers ‘Kiko’ as “one of the most charismatic figures of the night”.

From Diário Notícias

