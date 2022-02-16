CHIMNEY RETURNED TO THE CITY OF FUNCHAL

One of the main architectural elements of the former Insular de Moinhos is again clearly visible in the Madeiran capital. The chimney marks the first phase of the Savoy Residence I Insular project.
The reconstruction of the chimney of the former mill of Companhia Insular de Moinhos, which is part of the Savoy Residence | insular. The development of the integrated structure in what is considered the ‘ex-libris’ of the projects with the Savoy Residence signature is in the finishing stage, and the return of that iconic element to the city is already visible from several areas of Funchal.