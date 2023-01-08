Passenger detained at Madeira Airport with ammunition and bombs in his suitcase

A Madeiran passenger was arrested, today, at Madeira Airport, when he tried to board a flight with four ammunition and six (throwing) bombs in his hand luggage. The news was advanced by Correio da Manhã, which adds that the prohibited objects were detected by the x-ray equipment.

The same newspaper reports that the 50-year-old passenger intended to board a flight to Switzerland. ANA’s commercial flights chart for today at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport does not include any departure to Switzerland.

From Diário Notícias

I’m sure there will be more on this story tomorrow, which I will update.

Like this: Like Loading...