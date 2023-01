The Regional Government will extend the concession of the Funchal Gaming Zone until 2026. The current exploration contract would end at the end of this year, but the Regional Government decided to extend it for another three years, as a way of compensating the Pestana Group for the loss of invoicing during the pandemic period, similar to what happened in other gambling areas in the country. Last year, gambling in Madeira secured revenues of 7.5 million euros.

