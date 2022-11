According to JM, the Clínica do Caniço (belonging to the Hospital da Luz chain) was robbed this Saturday, allegedly at dawn. Also in the same area, a hairdresser was vandalized, as shown in the images.

A source revealed to the newspaper that there are several damages in both places.

JM contacted those responsible for the health unit, who declined to comment on the situation, neither confirming nor denying what happened.

From Jornal Madeira

