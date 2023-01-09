TWO SHIPS IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL MOVE ALMOST 9,500 PEOPLE

The two ships on Mondays, “Azura” and “AIDAnova”, which are currently moored in the port of Funchal, are moving a total of 9,478 people.

As stated by APRAM in a statement, the two ships that are making the CAI route, Cruise in the Atlantic Islands, are making cruises of 14 and 07 nights, departing from Tenerife, like the “Azura” – with a visit on 05 Canary Islands and Madeira – and in Las Palmas, in the case of the “AIDAnova”, with stopovers in 04 Canary Islands and Madeira.

The “AIDAnova” arrived this morning, with 4483 passengers and 1333 crew. She stays in Madeira for 18 hours and at 23.00, sails to Tenerife.

The “Azura” also arrived very early, with 2520 passengers and 1142 crew. It makes a 17-hour stopover at the port of Funchal and departs around 23.00, bound for La Palma.

Until Saturday, the Port of Funchal receives 10 cruise ships, two a day from Monday to Thursday, one on Friday and another on Saturday.

Tomorrow, the ships “AIDAsol” and “MSC Poesia” are expected, Wednesday “Ambience” and “MSC Magnifica”, on Thursday, “Marella Explorer” and “AIDAbela”, on Friday, the “Bolette” and on Saturday, the “Ventura.”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...