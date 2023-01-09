COLLECTED IN REIS MAGOS BIRD “VERY WEAK” WITH GARBAGE IN THE BODY

The Wild Birds Recovery Center of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM, started the year 2023 with the recovery of an Egret that was “very weak”.

According to a note from the IFCN, the animal was found in Reis Magos, in the parish of Caniço, and collected by a member of the public who handed it over to nature watchers as part of the SOS Vida Selvagem Network – IFCN’s wild animal collection programme, IP-RAM.

“The bird was very weak and regurgitated some garbage, namely a cigarette butt that it had unfortunately ingested”, said the same source, adding that “after being observed and treated”, the bird “was successfully returned to the wild in the same place where it was found.”

From Jornal Madeira

