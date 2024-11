Luck smiled on a bettor who played last Wednesday’s lottery in Madeira, according to the Jogos Santa Casa portal.

The lucky winner hit the nail on the head and won the 1st Prize alone , worth a total of 9,164,623 euros.

Here is the combination drawn: 4, 11, 23, 33, 46 + 8.

From Jornal Madeira

