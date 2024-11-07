Karkocha kicks off Madeira Street Arts Festival with lots of excitement

The Madeira Street Arts Festival returned today for its sixth edition. The event, which runs until Saturday, promises to liven up the streets of Funchal and Calheta, putting art on display in the open air.

The famous Karkocha kicked off the performances of the various artists this afternoon at Praça da Povo and, as usual, made everyone present laugh out loud.

Present at the opening of the festival, the regional secretary of Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, highlighted the consistency of the initiative, which is now in its sixth edition.

“It’s good that it happens in Funchal, but it’s essential that it happens beyond Funchal, and this is a good example, making Calheta also a central point for this event”, he stressed, also praising the fact that this edition’s programme gives the public the opportunity to “at any time of the day and in different places” be part of this “great party”.

From Diário Notícias

