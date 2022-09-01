TAP SAYS IT HAS CONTAINMENT MEASURES AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF DATA THEFT BY AN ORGANIZED GROUP

TAP reaffirmed today that it is taking containment measures to ensure the safety of the company and customers after the disclosure of allegations of data theft by an organized computer crime group.

In a statement released today, the Portuguese air carrier stated that “it was the victim of a cyberattack, an act promptly reported to the competent authorities. Today, allegations are being made by an organized computer crime group that customer data has been stolen”.

“TAP continues to adopt, with the support of an international external entity and in liaison with the authorities, all appropriate containment and remediation measures to protect the company and its customers”, stressed today’s note from the Portuguese air carrier. .

TAP was the target of a cyberattack last Thursday night, but the air carrier said that the security of flights was guaranteed and that it was not possible to conclude whether there was undue access to customer data.

“TAP’s security mechanisms were promptly activated and unauthorized access blocked,” said the airline in a note released last Friday.

“TAP’s contingency plan remains active and the company is working in conjunction with the authorities with competence in this matter”, underlined the same statement.

From Jornal Madeira

