IFCN has lost drone in its custody

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) reported this afternoon, through its Facebook page, that it has a drone in its custody, waiting for it to be claimed by its rightful owner.

According to the publication, the location where this equipment was found is not revealed, having been delivered to the Poiso Forestry Post, so it appears that it was found in its vicinity.

“We ask the owner to go to the Posto Florestal do Poiso and indicate the serial number and proof of purchase”, says the IFCN.

From Diário Notícias

