TAP A Shameful Company

Ryanair reacted in a statement to Marcelo Revelo Sousa’s statements about TAP, when he considered that the Portuguese flag company “costs the Portuguese a lot of money”. The low-cost carrier did not let go and counterattacked.

In this sense, the spokesman for Ryanair considered as “shameful” the way TAP absorbs state support.

“TAP shamefully continues to absorb 3.2 billion euros in Portuguese state aid, offering even fewer flights and much higher fares to the detriment of the Portuguese tourist market, economic growth and taxpayers’ money. Ryanair’s low fares are driving post-Covid recovery and growth in Faro, Lisbon, Porto, Ponta Delgada and Funchal, having just launched its biggest winter schedule ever, with 130 routes (3 new), including Christmas flights from popular destinations such as France, Belgium, Luxembourg and others, from just 29.99 euros”, reads the document.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...