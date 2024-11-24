Madeira wins award for Best Island Destination in the World

For the tenth consecutive year, Madeira has been recognized as the World’s Best Island Destination by the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA). This significant achievement is being celebrated in Funchal, at the esteemed Savoy Palace, with the presence of numerous esteemed guests and prominent figures from the global tourism industry.

The region faced formidable competition from renowned destinations such as Bali, Barbados, Cook Islands, Cozumel, Crete, Fiji, Hawaii, Jamaica, Maldives, Majorca, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Sardinia, Seychelles, Singapore, Tahiti, Turks Islands, and Zanzibar.

From Diário Notícias

