“THE UNVACCINATED SITUATION IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION”, SAYS MIGUEL ALBUQUERQUE

On the sidelines of this morning’s visit to Remax Elite, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced that tomorrow a new set of measures will come out in order to “counter this situation of growing cases” of covid-19 infection. The deliberations will be known at 17:00.

A resurgence that, said Miguel Albuquerque, is transversal to other European countries. Therefore, Madeira will present new measures, “not for closure, but for control”, of the situation.

On the same path, he added that they will be measures, for those who did not get vaccinated. The leader of the Madeiran Executive even said that more than 60% of those interned correspond, at this time, to non-vaccinated ones.

Still, issues related to homes and other services will be evaluated. He added that in the clubs the encirclement will tighten with increasingly frequent inspections (not only on weekends, but also on weekdays). Actions that, it should be noted, will be carried out when the patrons least expect it.

From Jornal Madeira

