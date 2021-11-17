Secret Madeira – Save 20%

Secret Madeira offers a huge range of activities on the island, so there is something for everyone. Another great partner to add to my blog, where my readers can save 20% on all they have to offer.

Secret, Madeira Tours & Walks, taking you beyond the “normal”. Offering visitors nothing but the best tours, nature walks, whale & dolphin watching and sightseeing tours in Madeira, at highly affordable prices.

It is important to us that our clients return with satisfaction. With more than 20 years of experience in tourism, we want to share Madeira island’s Secrets with you. Our rapid expansion is mainly due to word of mouth where most clients return, this is the key to our excellent service.

Travel through Madeira Island by taxi, minibus, or bus, starting with a cultural and historical visit to our monuments, churches, and traditional thatched houses, and explore the beautiful valleys through the Levada walks. Discover the old hidden off roads by Jeep. Relax and enjoy the blue ocean on our various boats and diving trips. Challenge yourself to an unforgettable mountain experience through our canyoning, mountain biking, and mountain climbing. Explore Madeira with car rental use our sophisticated antique cars or Indulge yourself in a private tailor-made tour. Nature activities, toboggan rides, Levada walks, shopping, festivals, and more – there is always something for everyone.

