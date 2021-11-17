COVID-19: OUTBREAK IN AN OLD PEOPLE’S HOME IN RIBEIRA BRAVA CANCELS PARTY AT CAMPANÁRIO

The Ribeira Brava City Council announced this afternoon that due to an outbreak of covid-19 in a nursing home in the county, the Festa da Castanha da Serra was cancelled.

In a statement, the local authority, chaired by Ricardo Nascimento, said that it has been strengthening mitigation measures against covid-19, through the measurement of temperature, hand disinfection and physical distance and is waiting for the conclusions of tomorrow’s government meeting regarding measures to combat the pandemic.

The same source adds that, as a precaution, the Castanha da Serra Festival, scheduled for this weekend in the Campanário mountains, was cancelled, due to the fact that it mobilized a lot of people for the place.

The 1st Education Meeting will be held, scheduled for Saturday, at the Padre Manuel Álvares School, and it is mandatory to submit a negative rapid test to covid-19, the statement said.

From Jornal Madeira

