The region now registers 67 new cases of covid-19.

The report was released a moment ago. Of these cases, 63 are locally transmitted and four are imported (1 from Poland, 1 from the UK, 1 from Germany and 1 from Italy).

According to the same source, there are 436 active cases, of which 37 are imported cases and 399 are local transmission.

Today there were 38 recovered cases.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, 37 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (30 in Polyvalent Units and 7 in the Intensive Care Unit

dedicated to covid-19) and 54 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

In total, there are 230 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or others.

