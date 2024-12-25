Cat stars in funny moment at Midnight Mass in São Roque

A cat starred in a comical moment at the last Midnight Mass held at the Church of São Roque.

The episode was publicized on the Cantinho da Madeira Facebook page, which, with a sharp sense of humor, recalled that “the Mass was for Midnight but the cat insisted on attending”.

The feline’s appearance occurred “during the religious celebration at the Church of São Roque, in Funchal” and the “cat performed some acrobatics and provoked laughter from the faithful”.

According to the aforementioned page, “later, the priest explained that the cat belongs to the local school but has appeared in the Church at all the Masses of the Parto and also at the Midnight Mass”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...