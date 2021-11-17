COVERAGE RATE OF THE RESIDENT POPULATION OVER 50 YEARS OLD IS OVER 98%

In Madeira, more than 407,000 vaccines against covid-19 have been administered.

According to a note from the Regional Health Department, up to the past 14th of November, 407,207 vaccines were administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. Of these, 209,892 correspond to the administration of the first dose, 207,226 doses of complete vaccination and 15,821 booster/additional doses.

The coverage rate of the resident population over 50 years old is 98% higher and among residents aged between 12 and 17 years the coverage rate is above 80%.

According to provisional data, collected on the 14th of November, through the national platform for registration and management of vaccines (VACCINE), 84% of the resident population has already completed vaccination and 85% has started vaccination.

From Jornal Madeira

