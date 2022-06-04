A great night at the Mercado Quinhentista Festival

Fast becoming one of the most popular festivals on the island and rightly so, as the atmosphere was fantastic. The Mercado Quinhentista, the 16th-century Market”, an event that evokes the historical period of the discovery of the island, which has gained a prominent cultural status.

Organized by the Municipal Council of Machico and in partnership with the Elementary and Secondary Schools of Machico, this initiative takes place in Machico´s downtown at Largo da Praça, in Alameda Dr. José António de Almada, and offers a number of cultural and musical activities.

All the food and drink stalls are run by the schools and other organisations, not by bars or restaurants from the local area like the gastronomic festival.

Each food stall has one type of food, with about 30 different traditional foods to choose from.

Last night the parade took place, and there were acts happening everywhere, at every turn, so when they say there will be about 500,000 entertainment acts over the 3 days, they are not kidding.

Enjoy the photos and videos below which I took last night.