After being present at the first interrogation, Madeiran singer Ruben Aguiar will be held in custody for attempted murder, advances Correio da Manhã.

As already advanced by the DIÁRIO, the singer, known for the hit ‘Música do Gago’, will have, during a discussion, “intentionally”, run over a 55-year-old man, in April, at a service station in Alcochete .

The artist will now wait in prison while the investigation process takes place.

From Diário Notícias

