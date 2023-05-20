Tourist project based on an oasis of exotic birds opens in Campanário

From this Saturday, the Campanário will offer a new tourist and leisure attraction associated with exotic birds. This is the ‘Ilha das Aves’, a private undertaking by Carlos Macedo from Ribeira Brava, inaugurated this morning in the presence of the mayor of Ribeira Brava, Ricardo Nascimento.

The mayor was proud of the work of this couple of entrepreneurs from the parish of Campanário, who created a unique space on the island of Madeira, linked to the animal world, considering that it will be an “additional asset not only for this locality, but also for the municipality of Ribeira Brava” which now offers a unique and differentiating tourist offer.

“When we work with quality and focused on difference and innovation, there are always positive results”, said Nascimento, referring that this dynamic and this ‘out of the box’ vision portray what it is to be an entrepreneur and can be a lure to boost other niches of Marketplace.

“There is a facelift in this locality and if we add the remodeling of the Campanário junction that covers the entire surrounding area, we are left with a rehabilitated and more pleasant area for us, Ribeira-Bravenians, and for those who visit us.

This 7,000 square meter space has more than 300 exotic birds from different countries and has tropical gardens and a restaurant. Entrance costs 7 euros per adult and 5 euros per child. There are also the family pack modalities and loyalty ticket valid for one year.

See my post about this here…

Like this: Like Loading...