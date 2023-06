The training ship Sagres is already in the port of Funchal.

The vessel is open to visits between this Friday and Saturday, from 10:00 am to noon, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

A great opportunity to see this great ship, which is a regular visitor to Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

