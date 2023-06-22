Man who threw himself into sea was clearly on drugs

The reports are emerging among the many onlookers accompanying the search operations that are currently taking place in downtown Funchal, with their eyes on the sea, in the hope of finding evidence of the man who disappeared this afternoon after having thrown himself into the waters near to the Electricity Company pier.

The man, in his 30s, had already taken a dive before, as reported by an eyewitness, which, he adds, “after another dive, the second one, disappeared…

Immediately, the authorities were alerted, using various means in an attempt to find the man who, according to the same witness, “was visibly altered”.

Maritime Police, SANAS, firefighters and a drone from the Madeira Operational Command are in the theater of operations, in a search accompanied by hundreds of onlookers.

As we now know the body has been recovered from the sea.

