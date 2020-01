Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were recently called due to a fire in a restaurant located at Rua de Santa Maria, in Funchal’s old town.

According to the Diário, the flames were restricted to the area where a beer machine was installed. A short circuit was the source of the fire, which caused a lot of smoke, causing great concern for people in the area.

The first information does not account for any injured.

From Diário Notícias