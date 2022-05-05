UKRAINIAN CHILDREN RESIDING IN MADEIRA RECEIVED GIFTS

61 Ukrainian children residing in Madeira, since the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Europe, were graced this afternoon with gifts at Forte de São Tiago, in Funchal.

This initiative arose from a partnership between Restaurante do Forte, entrepreneur Rúben Micael, the Regional Government of Madeira, through the Regional Secretariat for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, and JM-Madeira. Toys, clothing and footwear were delivered equitably. It should be noted that the children made their requests through a platform for this purpose.

The funds for this delivery, totaling 5,245 euros, were obtained through a solidarity dinner held on the 20th of April.

To JM, the regional secretary Rita Andrade reinforced that this initiative is one more proof of the commitment of the regional Executive to support the Ukrainian people, and that the support to these families will be extended in time whenever necessary.

The latest data show that 417 Ukrainians have been living in Madeira since the beginning of the Russian offensive on 24 February. Most of these citizens are in the Region temporarily, with two thirds living autonomously, while the rest rely on government support.

From Jornal Madeira

