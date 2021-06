The Regional Health Directorate is currently reporting seven new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM, so the region now counts 9,619 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This is 1 case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and 6 cases of local transmission.

There are, on the other hand, another 11 recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 9,486 recovered cases. There are 61 active cases at this time.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 72 deaths associated with covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira