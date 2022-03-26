Raised to orange warnings for rain, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms

Due to the high probability of periods of rain, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms on the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira, between the late dawn and early morning of this Sunday, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) updated the weather warnings, raising the most recent ‘alert’ to ‘orange’, which in the case of the orange warning is valid between 06:00 and 09:00 tomorrow, March 27th.

Before and after the predicted worsening of a moderate to high risk meteorological situation (orange warning), the two sectors of the island of Madeira – the south coast and mountainous regions – will be under yellow warning, due to the forecast of periods of rain or showers, sometimes strong and accompanied by thunderstorms, this time between 00:00 and 06:00, and then between 09:00 and 15:00.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...