The South Coast and Mountainous Regions of Madeira are under yellow warning from midnight tomorrow until 12 noon on the 27th of March.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has just issued a yellow warning due to the precipitation that will be felt in Madeira, namely in the South Coast and Mountainous Regions.

The notice goes into effect at 00:00 on Sunday, March 27, and runs until 12:00 on the same day. In question are periods of rain, sometimes heavy.

From Diário Notícias

