Madeira with 708 daily cases of covid-19 last week according to DGS

Madeira has registered a daily average of 708 new cases of covid-19, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The latest Situation Report, which now has a weekly publication, states that, in the week of March 15th to 21st, there were 560 more new infections than in the previous week. During this period, seven deaths associated with covid-19 are also attributed to the Region, three more than the total number of the previous week.

In the Covid-19 Epidemiological Situation Monitoring Report, which was also released today, and only every Friday now, by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) and the National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), Madeira appears as the only region in the country where there is an increasing trend of covid-19.

From the analysis of the different indicators, INSA and DGS conclude that the covid-19 epidemic, at the national level, maintains very high transmissibility with a stable trend. In addition, they point out that the health system has the capacity to accommodate an increase in demand for patients with the disease, which may happen in the coming days, given the increase in the number of cases in the population over 65 years.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...